Sony: 100+ Titles Currently In Development For PSVR 2

There are currently more than 100 titles in development for PlayStation VR2, according to Sony in a recent FAQ post.

Sony notes that there will be 30+ games available during the launch window of the upcoming headset, but also hints at more to come, stating there’s “more than 100” titles currently in the works as well.

Sony also revealed that the PSVR 2 headset weighs just 560 grams, which is actually 7% lighter than the original PSVR headset. Likewise, we got confirmation that you’ll be able to use PSVR 2 without a TV – as long as you still have your PS5 console with you, you won’t need a TV connected or powered on to use PSVR 2. However, there is one catch – you will need a TV for the initial first time setup, but after that you’re clear to use it without one.

The FAQ also confirmed that PS Move and the PS VR Aim controllers are not compatible with PSVR 2. However given the lack of content backwards compatibility and the vastly different tracking systems between PSVR and PSVR 2, this is hardly a surprise. Similarly, Sony confirmed that users won’t be able to use the PSVR 2 Sense controllers for non-PSVR 2 content on the console, except for menu and media navigation.

PSVR 2 releases later this month on February 22. You can check out our list of all the PSVR 2 launch games available on release here or read details on everything we know about the headset here.