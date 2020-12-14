11am PT: What was the BIGGEST VR news of 2020? – Winter Wrap-Up

Related Posts
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter