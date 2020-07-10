Asgard’s Wrath, Half-Life: Alyx Lead Race For AIXR’s 2020 VR Awards

The finalists for the fourth international 2020 VR Awards have been announced, with Asgard’s Wrath, Half-Life: Alyx and more in contention for the coveted VR Game of the Year award.

The international VR Awards aim to gather some of the biggest names of the industry to celebrate and recognize some of their biggest achievements and milestones over the last year in the world of virtual reality.

This year, the show will move to a virtual format in light of COVID-19, and will be hosted entirely in VRChat on November 22. In previous years, the VR Awards hosted a big ceremony in London — you can view our summary of the 2019 awards here.

The 2020 finalists are as follows:

VR Social Influencer

Nathie

Eric for President

Cas and Chary VR

Virtual Reality Oasis

Kent Bye

VR Game of the Year

Sanzaru Games – Asgard’s Wrath

Stress Level Zero – Boneworks

Cortopia Studios – Down the Rabbit Hole

Valve – Half-Life: Alyx

nDreams – Phantom: Covert Ops

Cloudhead Games – Pistol Whip

Insomniac Games – Stormland

Kluge Interactive – Synth Riders

Fast Travel Games – The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets

Fireproof Studios Ltd – The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Skydance Interactive – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Schell Games – Until You Fall

VR Experience of the Year

Accenture – All Kinds of Limbo

Dimension – Britannia VR: Out of Your Mind

Magnopus – Elixir

Charlotte Mikkelborg – Fly

Funktronic Labs – Fujii

Force Field Entertainment – National Geographic Explore VR

Atlas V – The Dawn of Art

Tender Claws – The Under Presents

Zenart VR – Zen Universe

VR Film of the Year

Felix and Paul Studios – Algeria: A Spark of Light

Fabio Rychter & Amir Admoni – Gravity VR

Samantha Quick – Lutaw

Walt Disney Animation Studios – Myth: A Frozen Tale

Enrique Agudo – The Pantheon of Queer Mythology

VR Marketing of the Year

Khora – 360° VR Space Safari

Glassworks Barcelona – Audi e-tron Room: The Future Paradox

Imagination – Land Rover Defender VR Experience

ICEF – LONDONIST Student Accommodation Agency

EAB – This is USAFA

HIKKY CO., LTD. – Virtual Market 4

MALVI – VR Accommodation Experience

Rising VR Company of the Year

Cybershoes GmbH

Emperia

Evernever Games

Klip VR Immersive Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

VR Inn

Innovative VR Company of the Year

Ballast Technologies

Cleanbox Technology

EVA Esports Virtual Arenas

Kagenova

Orka

Qualcomm

Skydance Interactive

VISBIT Inc

VR Education and Training of the Year

VirtualSpeech – Collaborative Soft Skills Training in VR

Orka – DHL SLAM

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy International LTD – Large-Scale Multi-user Fuel Movement VR Training Simulator

ITI – ITI VR Construction Hazard ID

Make Real & Lloyds Banking Group – Relationship Management

TANTRUM Lab – McDonald’s Hospitality Training

MEL Science – MEL Chemistry VR

Accenture – Police Stop and Search VR Training

TAFE NSW – VR in Vocational Education & Training: Evaluating Effectiveness & Efficacy

VR Healthcare of the Year

FundamentalVR – Fundamental Surgery @HomeVR modality

Sector 5 Digital – Galderma Interactive Anatomy (GIA) VR

Health Scholars – Health Scholars ACLS VR Simulation Trainings

Make Real & NHS – Blood Identification VR

Oxford Medical Simulation – OMS: Interprofessional

PeriopSim – PeriopSim

Oxford VR – Social Engagement

Exonicus – Trauma Simulator

Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year

ILMxLAB & The VOID – Avengers: Damage Control

SOMNIACs – Birdly® – Paradise Lost

Ballast Technologies Inc. – DIVR+

Vertigo Arcades – Ghost Patrol VR

HOLOGATE – HOLOGATE ‘BLITZ’

The VOID – Jumanji: Reverse the Curse

The Dream Corporation – OTHERWORLD

Frontgrid – ParadropVR™ City Flyer

Wevr – TheBlu: Deep Rescue

REWIND – Universal Monsters Presents: Bride of Frankenstein holoride

VR Social Impact Award

AARP Innovation Labs – Alcove

Entropia XR – GALERIKU – A VR MUSEUM LIKE NO OTHER

RT – Lessons of Auschwitz: VR tribute by school students

East City Films & Chartered Society of Physiotherapy – Some Inattention On The Left

VR Enterprise Solution of the Year

Neutral Digital – British Airways First Class VR

MEDIASQUAD GmbH – BRP-Rotax VR Job Assessment

Enduvo – Enduvo 1.0

Accenture – Immersive Collaboration Platform (ICP)

Vrgineers, Inc. – US Airforce Flight Simulator

Immerse – Virtual Enterprise Platform

What are you predictions for the big categories? Let us know in the comments.