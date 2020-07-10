Asgard’s Wrath, Half-Life: Alyx Lead Race For AIXR’s 2020 VR Awards

The finalists for the fourth international 2020 VR Awards have been announced, with Asgard’s Wrath, Half-Life: Alyx and more in contention for the coveted VR Game of the Year award.
The international VR Awards aim to gather some of the biggest names of the industry to celebrate and recognize some of their biggest achievements and milestones over the last year in the world of virtual reality.
This year, the show will move to a virtual format in light of COVID-19, and will be hosted entirely in VRChat on November 22. In previous years, the VR Awards hosted a big ceremony in London — you can view our summary of the 2019 awards here.
The 2020 finalists are as follows:
VR Social Influencer
Nathie
Eric for President
Cas and Chary VR
Virtual Reality Oasis
Kent Bye
VR Game of the Year
Sanzaru Games – Asgard’s Wrath
Stress Level Zero – Boneworks
Cortopia Studios – Down the Rabbit Hole
Valve – Half-Life: Alyx
nDreams – Phantom: Covert Ops
Cloudhead Games – Pistol Whip
Insomniac Games – Stormland
Kluge Interactive – Synth Riders
Fast Travel Games – The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
Fireproof Studios Ltd – The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Skydance Interactive – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Schell Games – Until You Fall
VR Experience of the Year
Accenture – All Kinds of Limbo
Dimension – Britannia VR: Out of Your Mind
Magnopus – Elixir
Charlotte Mikkelborg – Fly
Funktronic Labs – Fujii
Force Field Entertainment – National Geographic Explore VR
Atlas V – The Dawn of Art
Tender Claws – The Under Presents
Zenart VR – Zen Universe
VR Film of the Year
Felix and Paul Studios – Algeria: A Spark of Light
Fabio Rychter & Amir Admoni – Gravity VR
Samantha Quick – Lutaw
Walt Disney Animation Studios – Myth: A Frozen Tale
Enrique Agudo – The Pantheon of Queer Mythology
VR Marketing of the Year
Khora – 360° VR Space Safari
Glassworks Barcelona – Audi e-tron Room: The Future Paradox
Imagination – Land Rover Defender VR Experience
ICEF – LONDONIST Student Accommodation Agency
EAB – This is USAFA
HIKKY CO., LTD. – Virtual Market 4
MALVI – VR Accommodation Experience
Rising VR Company of the Year
Cybershoes GmbH
Emperia
Evernever Games
Klip VR Immersive Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
VR Inn
Innovative VR Company of the Year
Ballast Technologies
Cleanbox Technology
EVA Esports Virtual Arenas
Kagenova
Orka
Qualcomm
Skydance Interactive
VISBIT Inc
VR Education and Training of the Year
VirtualSpeech – Collaborative Soft Skills Training in VR
Orka – DHL SLAM
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy International LTD – Large-Scale Multi-user Fuel Movement VR Training Simulator
ITI – ITI VR Construction Hazard ID
Make Real & Lloyds Banking Group – Relationship Management
TANTRUM Lab – McDonald’s Hospitality Training
MEL Science – MEL Chemistry VR
Accenture – Police Stop and Search VR Training
TAFE NSW – VR in Vocational Education & Training: Evaluating Effectiveness & Efficacy
VR Healthcare of the Year
FundamentalVR – Fundamental Surgery @HomeVR modality
Sector 5 Digital – Galderma Interactive Anatomy (GIA) VR
Health Scholars – Health Scholars ACLS VR Simulation Trainings
Make Real & NHS – Blood Identification VR
Oxford Medical Simulation – OMS: Interprofessional
PeriopSim – PeriopSim
Oxford VR – Social Engagement
Exonicus – Trauma Simulator
Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year
ILMxLAB & The VOID – Avengers: Damage Control
SOMNIACs – Birdly® – Paradise Lost
Ballast Technologies Inc. – DIVR+
Vertigo Arcades – Ghost Patrol VR
HOLOGATE – HOLOGATE ‘BLITZ’
The VOID – Jumanji: Reverse the Curse
The Dream Corporation – OTHERWORLD
Frontgrid – ParadropVR™ City Flyer
Wevr – TheBlu: Deep Rescue
REWIND – Universal Monsters Presents: Bride of Frankenstein holoride
VR Social Impact Award
AARP Innovation Labs – Alcove
Entropia XR – GALERIKU – A VR MUSEUM LIKE NO OTHER
RT – Lessons of Auschwitz: VR tribute by school students
East City Films & Chartered Society of Physiotherapy – Some Inattention On The Left
VR Enterprise Solution of the Year
Neutral Digital – British Airways First Class VR
MEDIASQUAD GmbH – BRP-Rotax VR Job Assessment
Enduvo – Enduvo 1.0
Accenture – Immersive Collaboration Platform (ICP)
Vrgineers, Inc. – US Airforce Flight Simulator
Immerse – Virtual Enterprise Platform
