2022 VR Games: 40 Quest 2, PSVR And PC VR Titles To Look Out For

Next year has a whole host of VR goodness to check out. Find out what to follow with our new 2022 VR Games list!

With Quest 2 out and selling well, PC VR continuing to grow and PSVR 2 on the horizon, VR has nowhere to go but up in 2022. As a result, there’s a long list of incredibly exciting games to look forward to no matter which headset you own. Here’s just 40 we’ve found to highlight, so get your calendars out.

As always, you’ll be able to find these titles on the Oculus Store, Steam and the PlayStation Store.

2022 VR Games

Among Us VR – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

What a pleasant little surprise this is. One of gaming’s biggest phenomenons is coming to VR with a full, native adaption from I Expect You To Die developer Schell Games. Whilst the core game is sure to be as fun as ever, we’re really looking forward to seeing how the tasks and player discussions are changed up in VR.

Assassin’s Creed VR – Quest

First announced back in 2020, we’re hoping 2022 will be the year we finally see Ubisoft’s biggest franchise arrive on Quest. There’s still a lot to learn about this VR-exclusive chapter, including when and where it will be set and exactly how this new medium will change up the gameplay.

The Chewllers – Quest, PSVR, PC VR

Wave shooters may be a dime a dozen in the VR arena, but The Chewllers’ focus on four-player co-op, bright visuals and upgrade systems has us hopeful that this will be one of note. Defend your tower from hordes of cutesy enemies and wield different weapons in this promising indie effort.

Cosmonious High – Quest, PC VR

The newest game from Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs is a typically weird exploration of VR interactivity and character connections. You’ll be meeting a series of strange characters and solving puzzles with newly-bestowed powers in what promises to be one of the year’s most colorful adventures.

Cities VR – Quest 2 (Spring)

Fast Travel Games is bringing city-building hit, Cities: Skylines, to VR. This isn’t a direct port but an adaption with a new control scheme and scale designed for Quest 2. If it can bring the depth and complexity of the original game into headsets then it’ll be huge.

Devolver Digital’s VR Game

This one’s been teased for a little while now and Devolver is looking for testers. We don’t know anything else about the publisher’s latest VR effort but, seeing as its last game resulted in the excellence that is Gorn, we’re keen to see more.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (Early 2022)

Altdeus and Tokyo Chronos developer MyDearest returns with the latest in its series of VR visual novels. Dyschronia’s name suggests we’ll be getting a new story that deviates from the series’ original timeline, but there’s still a lot to learn.

The Exorcist Legion VR: SIN

One of our all-time favorite VR horror games is getting a full sequel with co-op support. Other details aren’t known at this time, but developer Pocket Money Games is taking over from Wolf & Wood. How will the horror hold up when you’ve got a friend to help you out? We’ll find out later in the year.

Garden of the Sea – Quest, PC VR (Early 2022)

Neat Corp’s VR gardening game has been in early access for years now, but early 2022 will see the game launch in full on PC and get a full Quest port too. We’ve always loved the game’s soothing texture, but it’s time to see if there’s enough content to be worth your time.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR – Quest 2

Easily the biggest release on the radar for 2022 so far, San Andreas VR promises to bring the full Grand Theft Auto experience to headsets for the first time. After the shaky release of the Definitive Edition, we’re wondering how this one will turn out, but Meta’s excellent port of Resident Evil 4 VR gives us hope.

Green Hell VR – Quest, PC VR (Early 2022)

Polish studio Incuvo has slowly but steadily made a name for itself with good VR ports of good games. But its long-in-development port of this survival game looks to be easily its most ambitious yet with full motion controls. The PC VR and Quest versions are developed by different teams, but expect them both early in 2022.

Hellsweeper – Quest, PC VR

Sairento VR remains many people’s go-to action game and we’ve long wondered what developer Mixed Realms could do with a follow-up. Hellsweeper is the answer – a messy, demonic fighter with blood, guns and decapitations as far as the eye can see. Expect an early access release first.

Hitman 3 VR – PC VR (January)

Hitman 3 on PSVR was great but, with only DualShock 4’s shaky controller tracking to guide Agent 47, there was definite room for improvement. We’re hopeful that the PC VR version will be a big leap forward thanks to more stable, two-handed tracking and, hopefully, some quality of life improvements. If IO Interactive pulls it off, this will be huge.

Hubris – PSVR, PC VR

We’re always cautious of unknown studios promising big things from their debut VR projects but we’ve played Hubris for ourselves and what we’ve seen so far is actually quite promising. Immersive swimming, fun combat and gorgeous visuals mean we’re keeping an eye on this one as the year progresses.

The Last Clockwinder – Quest, PC VR (Summer)

The Last Clockwinder takes a tried-and-true concept of single-player co-op and promises to grow a wholesome experience around it. Work together with your past actions to establish an assembly line and grow fruit. The trailer above suggests this one will be an ingenious delight.

The Last Worker – Quest, PC VR

The Last Worker really stood out to us at the Venice Film Festival last summer thanks to its story-driven focus, star-studded cast including Jason Isaacs, and confident visual style. Exactly how this satiric take on mega-corps like Amazon will flourish into a full VR game remains to be seen, but it’s one of our most anticipated new 2022 VR games right now.

Little Cities – Quest, PC VR

Yes, you read that right, two city-building VR games are coming in 2022. But, while Cities VR is drawing from an established foundation, Little Cities looks to deliver a VR-first experience with UIs and levels that were designed to work intrinsically with the platform. It might be the underdog, but Little Cities still looks worth your while.

Lost Recipes – Quest

Schell Games’ other new VR project on the way is quite different to Among Us. In Lost Recipes, you’ll be traveling through time and across the globe to learn ancient cooking techniques. As the name suggests, the game has a focus on recipes that you might not know how to make, suggesting this could be a genuinely beneficial experience.

Moss Book II – PSVR (Spring)

Quill’s return is long overdue but 2022 will finally see us return to the world of Moss. Picking up right where the first game left off, Polyarc is promising a longer adventure that explores more of the connection between player and the adorable protagonist. Here’s hoping the studio can go the extra mile.

Nerf Ultimate Championship – Quest

A VR-native multiplayer shooter in which you wield virtual versions of your favorite Nerf guns? Where do we sign up? Secret Location has earned our trust with releases like Blasters of the Universe and Nerf looks like a nimble VR shooter that will have plenty of twists and turns when it releases on Quest later in 2022.

Outlier – PC VR (Q1)

Another year, another chance for Joy Way to release a lot of games. But Outlier looks to continue the developer’s trend of launching great concepts that play incredibly well. This time it’s a superpowered rogue-lite shooter set on an alien planet. If Stride and Against are anything to go by, it’ll be one to watch.

Paranormal Hunter – PC VR

Channeling other co-op games like Phasmophobia, Paranormal Hunter is a horror experience with optional VR support that will see you searching for supernatural entities and then trying not to crap yourself as you capture them. One for fright fans to keep an eye on.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom

Dr. Who: The Edge of Time developer Maze Theory returns to VR with a long-awaited Peaky Blinders game. The experience will let you become a member of the legendary crew, but the developer has also been touting an immersive new AI system that will see characters react differently to how you behave in-game. We’re eager to see how that will play out.

Propagation: Paradise Hotel – Quest, PSVR, PC VR (Late 2022)

Propagation was a surprise hit for VR developer Wanadev, offering a polished, free single-player zombie shooter experience with premium co-op DLC. Next year will see the studio return to the franchise with a new full game. Given there aren’t actually many zombie shooters scheduled for 2022, we’ll be interested to see how this one fares.

PSVR 2 Games

We could endlessly speculate about what titles Sony might be lining up for its much-anticipated PS5 VR headset (which still doesn’t have an official name). For now, we’ll just group those games into one and point to potential releases like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil 8 as well as Sony-owned developers like Firesprite working in VR. If Sony pulls it off, this will be a huge year for PSVR 2.

Requisition – PC VR

Arcadia’s home-invasion zombie survival game stands out from the pack with its promise of makeshift weaponry assembled from everyday items. With full co-op support included, Requisition could be a lot of fun with friends in 2022.

Ruinsmagus – Quest, PC VR

Mixing elements of visual novels and JRPGs, Ruinsmagus boasts gorgeous art that will surely delight fans of the genre. The game may not have passed its Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign, but an international release is still very much on the cards.

The Shore VR – PC VR

A port of the original PC game from 2021, The Shore is a Lovecraft-inspired adventure that mashes many of the creator’s most vivid works. Expect a full native VR port with a lot of work put into it that, hopefully, will only enrich the original experience.

Splinter Cell VR – Quest

As with Assassin’s Creed VR, we know practically nothing about this new game in the Splinter Cell series. But, given just how natural a fit the stealth genre is for the platform, there’s a real opportunity to make something genuinely groundbreaking here. This is at the top of our most anticipated list right now.

Stress Level Zero’s Project 4

Truth be told we were hoping we’d have seen what was next from the developers of Boneworks by now, but hopefully our patience will be rewarded in 2022. We know that Stress Level Zero is working on multiple projects. We know at least one of those projects is set in the Boneworks universe and is coming to Quest, PC VR and very likely PSVR 2 too. Any other new information eludes us right now.

Tea For God – Quest, PC VR (Late 2022)

Though it’s been in early access for years now, 2022 promises to be the year this impossible spaces-based shooter gets a full launch. The magic of physically walking around an ever-changing environment still hasn’t waned when we play the game today, and we’re looking forward to seeing more people try it for the first time.

Trial By Teng – PC VR

2021 was a quiet one for this promising puzzling adventure which has been toiling away at Charm Games. The scope of the development cycle has us hoping this will be a longer effort from the studio that gives us some really innovative puzzles. Hopefully we’ll see more later in 2022.

The Twilight Zone VR

Another oddity from VR publisher Fun Train, The Twilight Zone VR promises to pay tribute to the cult TV show with a series of unique stories designed specifically for the medium. The idea might sound unconventional, but if each ‘episode’ can capitalize on something weird and fantastic for VR, it’ll be a real hit.

Ultimechs

We’ve only seen a short teaser of the next title from Resolution Games, but it seems pretty easy to grasp. Simply put, Ultimechs looks like Rocket League… with mechs. We’re still yet to see exactly how that will work, but the rocket-powered punch in the trailer suggests another active, engaging VR sport is in the making.

Ultrawings 2 – Quest, PC VR (February)

Building on everything that worked in the first game, Ultrawings 2 promises a host of content split across its open skies. Dogfighting is joining the series for the first time, and there are new aircraft types to master too. The Quest version of the game is shaping up well, and there’s a possibility of a PSVR release too.

Vail VR – PC VR

It’s been through extensive testing but constant updates have us hopeful that Vail will still see the light of day this year. A focus on tight, team-based battles might help this one stand out in the increasingly competitive online shooter space.

Vertigo 2 – PC VR

Zulubo Productions’ sci-fi shooter series is long overdue for its full sequel, but we’re hoping 2022 will be the year we finally get to play Vertigo 2. After the success of the demo and Vertigo Remastered we’re hoping this delivers the PC VR shooter experience that’s been missing for the past year.

Wanderer – PSVR, PC VR (28 January)

This escape room-style puzzler has us interested thanks to its focus on immersive interactions, story and lush visuals across a range of different times and environments. It’s ambitious to say the least but if it all works then Wanderer will be an early win for VR in 2022.

Zenith: The Last City – Quest, PSVR, PC VR (Early 2022)

We thought for sure that Zenith was biting off more than it could chew. A full VR MMO from a new developer running across all major platforms? Surely it couldn’t be done. Well, we’ve played the beta and it looks like Ramen VR might actually pull it off. If you’re looking for a traditional MMO hook with a VR twist, Zenith might be the biggest game of the year for you. Another beta is still to come before release.

Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventures – Quest, PC VR (Fall 2022)

Ziggy is one of those crucial VR efforts that looks to focus on immersion above all else. It’s got a fully interactive cockpit that you can physically walk around in, a sprawling set of features to maintain your spaceship and motion-based flight controls. Hopefully this will be one to really lose yourself in.

And that’s our list of 2022 VR games to look out for! What are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!