30+ VR Games Still To Come In 2022: Quest 2, PC VR & PSVR

It’s been a pretty decent year for VR so far, but there’s still a huge number of games releasing for Quest, PC VR and PSVR in the second half of 2022.

We’ve compiled a list of every confirmed title below — while some have confirmed release dates or months, there’s quite a few games without a specific date yet. Some just have a season or vague release window, but many others are just scheduled for 2022 without any other specifics.

At the very end, there’s a few games we know are in development, but without any indication of release window. Even if unlikely, a lot of these titles could hypothetically be a surprise release before the end of the year — fingers crossed.

2022 VR Games

Kayak VR: Mirage (June 28) – PC VR

A visually arresting take on kayaking in VR, this physics-driven experience lets you take part in single-player exploration and races across several stunning environments.

Wands Alliances (June 30) – Quest 2

Cortopia Studios follows up on its multiplayer spell-battling game with a new title that features 3v3 matches. Pick your spells and jump into arenas to magical combat with a tactical twist.

Vail VR (Beta, July 1) – PC VR

Competitive VR shooter Vail will be going into beta in July after an extensive alpha testing period.

Moss: Book II (July 21) – Quest 2

While already available on PSVR, this follow-up platformer starring adventurous mouse Quill will come to Quest 2 towards the end of July.

The Twilight Zone VR (July 14) – Quest 2

The Twilight Zone VR will launch with three different tales (or ‘episodes’), each essentially a mini story, that span different genres and are handled by different writers, much like a serialized TV show. A PSVR version will release at a later date — no word on potential PC VR or PSVR 2 releases just yet thought.

Nerf: Ultimate Championship (August 25) – Quest 2

Nerf: Ultimate Championship brings foam bullet action into VR as a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. You’ll be able to choose between different blasters and play across control point and arena modes, with some parkour mechanics thrown in for good measure.

The Chewllers (Summer, Early Access) – Quest

This four-player co-op game will see you stand atop a tower, covering all angles as the horde or Chewllers approaches. Upgrade your weapons and repair your tower between waves to hold out as long as possible. The game will launch in early access for Quest this summer, with PC VR and PSVR releases planned later down the line.

Requisition VR (Early Access in September) – PC VR

Originally slated for a May launch, Requisition VR’s release window has been pushed as the developers relocate staff from Russia and Ukraine. The game is a survival VR zombie shooter, set to launch in early access on PC VR in September, PSVR in Q3-4 and potentially Quest 2 in the future.

NFL Pro Era (Fall) – Quest 2, PSVR

When it launches this fall, NFL Pro Era will be the first officially-licensed NFL VR game, available for Quest 2 and PSVR. It will include all 32 professional NFL teams and will let you embody the quarterback during gameplay.

Espire 2 (November) – Quest 2

This sequel will offer more sandbox stealth with some new features and mechanics, alongside a brand new second campaign designed for co-op multiplayer. It will release in November for Quest 2, but no confirmation for other platforms yet.

Among Us VR (Holiday) – Quest 2, PC VR

Among Us VR brings the viral multiplayer game into VR, where one player embodies the impostor and must murder the other members without arousing suspicion or being discovered. It’s coming to Quest 2 and PC VR during the 2022 holiday period, but there’s no specific date just yet. A PSVR 2 release has also been confirmed for when the headset launches — whenever that may be.

2022 VR Releases – Date TBC

Bonelab – Quest 2, PC VR

This highly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Boneworks is the next title from Stress Level Zero, launching this year for Quest 2 and PC VR. Bonelab is an action-adventure physics game with a brand new story and “two years of innovation and interaction engine progress” from Boneworks.

Red Matter 2 – Quest 2

Red Matter 2 will pick up right after the first game ended, taking you back to the mysterious planet plagued by horrific anomalies. You’re now on a rescue mission, searching for an old friend, with more environmental storytelling and puzzle solving. While it’s coming to Quest 2 this year, there’s no word on PSVR or PC VR releases just yet.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution – Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR

This Walking Dead follow-up game is set to release on all major headset platforms late this year, giving players a chance to step back into the world with a new map and weapons — including a gore-inducing chainsaw. A PSVR 2 release is also confirmed, but not until next year.

Gambit – Quest 2, PC VR

This co-op VR shooter will see you complete heist-style missions, shooting and looting with your friends through a 20+ hour campaign. It’s coming to Quest 2 and PC VR this year, but no confirmation of other platforms yet.

Killer Frequency – Quest 2

This will be the first VR title developed by Team 17, the acclaimed studio known for the Worms franchise. However, don’t expect a Worms-like game here– instead, this horror-comedy is set in the mid-US in the 1980’s, and casts players as a local radio host that must help the citizens of a small town avoid a mysterious masked killer.

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom – Quest 2, PC VR

Based around the titular characters of Netflix fame, Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is being developed by Doctor Who: Edge of Time studio Maze Theory and set for release later this year on Quest 2 and PC VR. It looks like a PSVR 2 release could be in the works too, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for full confirmation it seems.

What the Bat

What the Bat is a VR follow-up to the flatscreen title What the Golf from Denmark-based studio Triband. You’ll have a bat in either hand, but you won’t be playing baseball — instead, you’ll do just about anything else. The game is coming to Quest 2 and PC VR later this year.

Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure – Quest 2, PC VR

Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure is an immersive pilot sim, where you’ll need to balance between ship combat and management while rocketing through space, coming late this year to Quest 2 and PC VR.

Propagation: Paradise Hotel – Quest 2

A sequel to Propagation VR, this single player horror sequel will see you fight in new encounters with all new mechanics. The game will release on “all major VR platforms” but Quest 2 is specifically confirmed for later this year.

Broken Edge – Quest 2, PC VR

This stylish multiplayer game will see two players go head-to-head in swordfighting combat. Developed by Trebuchet and published by Fast Travel Games, it’s coming to Quest 2 and PC VR later this year.

Hubris – PC VR

This stunning VR shooter is coming to PC VR later this year, with Quest and PSVR versions in the works as well.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Quest 2

The latest game from Tokyo-based MyDearest will see you play as Hal Scion, who will use his ability to access people’s memories to investigate the murder of a futuristic city’s founder. It’s coming to Quest 2 this year, with no confirmation of other headsets yet. It will be an episodic release split in three parts, but the studio aims to have all episodes release by the end of the year.

Paranormal Hunter

You’ll team up with up to four players in this ghost-hunting multiplayer title, set to release in early access for PC VR sometime this year.

Tea for God

After a long time available as a work in progress on Itch.io, Tea for God will properly launch for PC VR on Steam later this year. No news on whether the Quest version will see a similar full release anytime soon though, but keep an out.

Trial by Teng – PC VR

Solve puzzles and work off your ‘Karmic debt’ as you try to work your way out of hell in this satirical VR title, coming to PC VR headsets sometime this year.

Ultimechs – PC VR

Ultimechs is a pretty simple concept: it’s soccer, but instead of kicking the ball, you’re firing rockets at it from a giant mech. While the game is coming to “major VR platforms”, it’s only confirmed for release on PC VR later this year.

Ruinsmagus VR – PC VR, Quest 2

Play as a novice wizard to become a spell-wielding Magus through 26 narrative-drive quests with full Japanese voice acting. Originally set for a spring release, Ruinsmagus is coming to Quest and PC VR sometime this year.

Vertigo 2 – PC VR

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about upcoming VR FPS Vertigo 2, but it’s seemingly still scheduled for release sometime this year. Hopefully more news is on the way soon.

The Exorcist: Legion VR 2 – Quest 2

The Exorcist VR horror game is getting a sequel with support for cooperative multiplayer. It’s set to launch in late 2022 for Quest 2, but it’s also coming to PSVR 2 at some point post-headset launch as well.

Upcoming Games – No Confirmed Release Window

These games are ones we know about, but have absolutely no release date — not even a rough year window.

It’s hard to say whether most (if any) of these will launch this year, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility, hence why we’ve included them.

Assassin’s Creed VR – Quest

Rumored to be titled Assassin’s Creed Nexus, we’ve not heard much about Ubisoft’s upcoming Quest title that will bring the famed franchise to VR for the first time. It could surprise launch later in the year, but we wouldn’t count on it.

Ghostbusters VR – Quest 2, PSVR 2

Ghostbusters VR was revealed at the Meta Gaming Showcase in April this year — a presentation that was prefaced with a message saying all games shown were set to launch within a year.

At the earliest, that means a launch sometime this year, but at the latest, it means a launch by April 2023 . However, it’s still possible the game gets delayed past that — we’ll just have to wait and see.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain – PSVR 2

While not a confirmed PSVR 2 launch title, Call of the Mountain’s release date obviously hinges on when PSVR 2 itself will release. And yes, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that PSVR 2 will launch in 2022 — 2023 seems much more likely now.

But hypothetically, Call of the Mountain could be a PSVR 2 launch title if the headset released this year. Don’t hold your breath though.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Quest 2

Since it was announced last October, we’ve heard nothing about GTA: San Andreas on Quest. There’s a slim chance it launches later this year. Fingers crossed?

HeliSquad: Covert Operations – PC VR, Quest 2, Pico Neo Link 3

Only recently revealed, there’s no release window for this helicopter game coming from Warplanes studio Home Next Games.

Onward 2

While Mark Zuckerberg seemingly confirmed Onward 2 is in development, we’ve heard nothing since and there’s been no official announcement yet either. There’s a chance it could be announced and launched later this year, perhaps at Connect, but it’s hard to gauge how far development is.

Splinter Cell VR – Quest

All we know about this game is that it’s part of the Splinter Cell series and it’s coming to Quest — nothing else. It’s hard to see this releasing in 2022, given Assassin’s Creed seems likely to come first, but with so little information, it’s hard to know either way.

Resident Evil 8 VR & Other PSVR 2 Titles

As we covered above, it’s unclear when the PSVR 2 headset is launching. While a 2022 window is increasingly unlikely, Sony has yet to comment properly on the exact release.

If PSVR 2 were to release before the end of this year, then maybe we could expect Resident Evil 8’s VR support and some other titles to launch with it.

What games are you looking forward to most through the end of 2022? Let us know in the comments.