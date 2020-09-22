5 Ways Solaris: Offworld Combat Is Like Unreal, Quake & Doom

Related Posts
- Solaris Hands-On Preview: 5 Ways It's Like Unreal Or Quake In VR
Solaris: Offworld Combat is an intense, fast-paced shooter that channels the past to deliver something…
- Solaris: Offworld Combat Graphics Comparison Quest vs Rift
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad8n5GVOmLA
- Solaris: Offworld Combat Oculus Quest vs Rift Graphics Comparison
Solaris: Offworld Combat is shaping up to be a big release for Quest and Rift…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This