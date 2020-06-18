Museum Of Other Realities To Present 55 XR Works For Cannes Festival Program

As previously reported, the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes’ XR program takes place next week from June 24 to 26 and now we have even more details about the events. 55 pieces will be available for viewing in the Museum of Other Realities for free, alongside other events and programs.

After the Cannes Film Festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers have instead decided to run an online event for their XR program, which starts next week. Everything takes place inside the Museum of Other Realities (MOR), which VR headset owners will be able to access for free during the event between June 24 to June 26. Everything will also be available for replay until July 3, if you miss the events live.

The program will see 55 XR pieces displayed in the Museum of Other Realities, selected by the Tribeca Film Festival, VeeR VR and Positron. A panel of professionals will judge the work and two prizes will be awarded at 9pm on June 26. The Tribeca Virtual Arcade will also be hosted within MOR, featuring 12 VR and MR experiences and 2 panel discussions. The Cannes XR Development Showcase will also take place, which will highlight 23 in-development projects from 14 different countries, including 6DoF and 360 video projects, augmented reality projects and real time installations.

If you’re unable to attend the events in VR, industry professionals who were registered before June 14 will be able to access a 2D stream that will be broadcast on the Marché du Film website.

All in all, there’s a lot of interesting stuff going on. If you want a proper breakdown of the program and scheduling, head over to the Marché du Film website.