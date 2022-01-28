A Township Tale PSVR Port Looks Likely As Dev Raises $12.4 Million

It looks like a PSVR version of A Township Tale could be on the cards after developer Alta raised $12.4 million.

The funding round was led by Makers Fund and Andreessen Horowitz, with contributions from Pioneer Fund, Boost VR and more. In a press release, Alta said the money would be used to expand its team and “position the game for new platforms.”

A few months ago, we reported that the studio was looking to raise money so that it might bring the game to PSVR. Given A Township Tale is already on Quest and PC VR headsets, it seems likely that this is the next destination for the co-op title. Fingers crossed that includes a version for Sony’s newly-named PSVR 2 headset on PS5, too.

In a prepared statement, Aldin CEO Tima Anoshechkin added that the studio will “continue to develop world-class technology whether with VR or other platforms. Whenever and wherever you are playing, our experience will always be engaging, seamless and fun.”

A Township Tale is one of our favorite VR releases of the past few years, tasking players with restoring a ruined town by gathering resources across a vast world. “A Township Tale is a VR great in the making,” we said in our review. “I know that because, well, it’s already great. It’s impeccably rich in almost every one of its many disciplines.”

The launched in early access on PC a few years ago and came to Quest last summer. Alta continues to update and add to the game.

Do you want to see A Township Tale on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below!