A Township Tale Quest Pre-Orders Go Live With Early Access

You can now pre-order A Township Tale on Oculus Quest, unlocking early access to the VR adventure.

The Oculus Quest port — which we revealed during this month’s Upload VR Showcase — is now live on the Oculus Store for $9.99. The full game launches on July 15 but, by pre-ordering, you’ll get early access to the game on July 13.

A Township Tale Quest Pre-Orders Go Live

Pre-order bonuses also include an exclusive outfit and toolbelt (seen above), which you can carry over to your PC VR account too (though cross-play between versions won’t be enabled at launch). Finally, players will also get an additional 1,000 Talems, the game’s in-game currency, on top of the 1,000 everyone that purchases the game at launch will get. You can use this currency to buy more cosmetic items.

A Township Tale is a multiplayer VR game with role-playing elements. You team up with friends to start a town and help it flourish by assuming different roles. You might help forge weapons as a blacksmith or fight monsters out in the wilds, for example. Every interaction in the game is built around VR, too. The game’s built up a strong following on PC VR headsets over the past few years, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it holds up on Quest.

