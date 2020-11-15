New A Wake Inn Images Showcase Giant Spider-Babies And More

Who wants their weekend ruined with a disturbing mental image? Giant spider-babies. How about that?

Actually, you don’t have to let your mind torture you on that one; A Wake Inn is here to do it for you. We’ve got some exclusive shots of this upcoming VR game that you can see below, including our new worst enemy.

Developers by VR Bros, A Wake Inn is an exploration-based horror game where, interestingly, players move around in a wheelchair. You navigate a mysterious hotel, stalked by an army of deadly dolls that you must fight back against. Yup, this is certainly one of the more ‘out there’ horror games we’ve heard of. Check out this extensive gameplay demo from earlier in the year if you want a better idea of what the game’s about.

Combat aside, the images also give us a look at some of the game’s puzzle-driven sections and creepy environments. A Wake In looks like a genuinely considered VR experience with thoughtful traversal and puzzle-solving. We’ll be really eager to dive into the experience and see how it all works out. VR Bros is currently working with beta testers to help smooth out the experience somewhat. In the meantime, you can check out all the images below.

A Wake Inn is coming to PC VR headsets in Q1 of next year. Currently, there’s no word on possible ports to the Oculus Quest or PSVR headsets. Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below!