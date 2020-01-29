Get Oculus Quest Versions Of Accouting+ And Wands Cheap Thanks To Cross-Buy

Here’s a weird one. You can get the Oculus Quest versions of Accounting+ and Wands for cheap if you buy the Oculus Rift edition instead.

Both of these games are currently on sale on the Oculus Rift store. Accounting+ is down to $4.95 and Wands is down to $10. If you look on the Quest store, both are their usual full price. But because both games support cross-buy between Rift and Quest, buying the former version will net you the latter one for free.

It’s a very strange state of affairs. You might think cross-buy games would feature price parity between stores but, unless the discounts for the Quest versions are delayed, that doesn’t seem to be the case. It’s especially curious given that, in recent weeks, Facebook has finally been running sales on Quest titles on its native store; there were no such sales for much of 2019.

Anyway, weirdness aside we’d happily recommend either of these titles on sale. Accounting+ is a short but memorable adventure in which you dive ever deeper into a maddening set of VR worlds. It’s developed by Crows, Crows, Crows in collaboration with Rick and Morty developer, Justin Roiland. That should give you an idea of just how eccentric the experience can be. We still think it’s one of the most unique experiences you can have in VR.

Wands, meanwhile, is a fun magical duelling game in which you can kit out your very own magical weapon and take it into battle. It’s a little on the old side by VR’s standards, but still one of the better wizard offerings on Quest.

Hopefully we’ll have another set of Oculus Quest weekend deals to share with you towards the end of the week, but no confirmation of that just yet.

Will you be picking up either Accounting+ or Wands on Oculus Quest?