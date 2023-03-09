Aces Of Thunder Flight Sim Revealed For PSVR 2

Sony revealed Aces of Thunder is on the way for PlayStation VR2.

The flight simulation title from Gaijin Entertainment, the team behind War Thunder, promises online multiplayer and the freedom to “fly iconic military aircraft with no limits”. The 1-minute trailer embedded below gets right to the point showing some intense combat set against a range of scenes.

Simulation is a game genre that might see some interesting differences between standalone and console or PC-powered VR over the next few years. There’s already a full driving simulator on PSVR 2 in Gran Turismo 7 and No Man’s Sky provides some incredible flight experiences on PS5 as well. Aces of Thunder, though, looks set to offer a dedicated historical aerial dogfighting experience to PSVR 2 owners.

The game’s wish list page is already live on Sony’s PlayStation Store and says Aces of Thunder is “focused exclusively on aerial combat and distributed on a paid model.”

“With different competitive online game modes available, such as team versus team and single duels, you’ll be able to test your skills against other virtual pilots in intense aerial battles,” the official description reads. “The game’s physically accurate flight and damage models derived from the popular War Thunder military action game ensure that battles are immersive and believable, taking place exclusively from the cockpit view and with complete control over all flight systems.”

The title promises to have “dozens” of planes from World War II including the P-51 Mustang and British Spitfire “with more combat aircraft from other eras to come in future add-ons.”

There’s no release date revealed yet, so check back for updates. We’re curious to see what other simulation titles are on the way for PlayStation VR2 or Meta’s next-generation standalone.