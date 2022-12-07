Across The Valley Brings The Farming Life To PSVR 2 And PC VR Next Year

Developed by FusionPlay, Across the Valley is a brand new VR farming simulator coming to PSVR 2 and PC VR next year.

Revealed during the Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022, Across the Valley marks FusionPlay’s first VR game since Konrad’s Kittens in 2018 (previously known as Konrad the Kitten). Utilizing a cel-shaded art style, you can watch the brief announcement trailer below.

Between laying seeds, watering plants, picking fresh fruit and vegetables, and removing decaying plants, Across the Valley doesn’t stop at maintaining the farm’s food supply. You’ll need to keep your livestock happy too, going between petting pigs, shearing sheep, and milking cows between minigames. As a farmer, there’s never a quiet moment.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen farming simulators in VR, though it’s not a particularly crowded field. Between colourful sims like Paw Stamp Studio’s Land of Amara, Crop Craze or Tonic Games Australia’s Forest Farm, there have been several attempts, but few have taken off.

Across the Valley arrives on PSVR 2 and PC VR in 2023, though pricing details remain unannounced. There’s no confirmation of a release on the Meta Quest platform, though we’ll keep you updated if that changes.