Farming Sim Across The Valley Releases In April For PSVR 2 & PC VR

FusionPlay revealed its upcoming VR farming sim, Across the Valley, arrives on PSVR 2 and PC VR next month.

First revealed during the Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022, FusionPlay’s latest game is a big departure from its previous VR title, Konrad’s Kittens. Placing you inside a virtual farm, Across the Valley tasks you with picking fresh fruit and vegetables, keeping your livestock happy through mini-games and using your profits to expand the farm. Featuring a hand-drawn art style, you can watch the new release date trailer below:

“Our devoted team is proud to bring a fan-favorite genre to the most powerful VR hardware. The soil is a canvas and the farmers are the artists! Using their hands, they will raise adorable animals, nurture copious crops, and manage the farm of their dreams,” said Konrad Kuntze, CEO of FusionPlay, in a prepared statement. Here’s the official gameplay description:

Realize the dream of living off the land in a charming virtual reality homestead. Prepare to get those hands dirty watering fields, milking cows, raising adorable baby animals, and even taking the pigs out for a truffle-hunting adventure! Marry seeds to soil and tend to them with the utmost love and care to yield a bountiful harvest at the end of the season. Sell crops at the market and reinvest profits into expanding the property or improving workflow. Establish an egg empire, develop a piggie province, or dabble in a little of everything before the sun sets on the horizon after a hard day’s work!

Across the Valley arrives on PSVR 2 and PC VR on April 6 for $19.99.