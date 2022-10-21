Adobe Substance 3D Modeler Leaves Beta, Version 1.0 Available On PC

Adobe Substance 3D Modeler is now out of beta, with version 1.0 available on PC with VR support.

The tool is available for Windows as part of the Substance 3D collection from Adobe. This collection of apps includes Modeler, alongside Substance 3D Painter, Stager, Designer and Sampler. You can access the collection via a monthly subscription fee to the Substance 3D collection exclusively, or through a new or existing subscription to the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite.

As the name suggests, 3D Modeler is a tool for sculpting and shaping 3D models. The models can then be exported for use elsewhere, including (but not limited to) the other 3D Substance apps such as Painter or Stager. Modeler offers support for a VR mode, allowing users to tweak and create models in an immersive format using PC VR headsets, as seen in the footage embedded above.

Before Adobe acquired and rebranded the software in 2019, Modeler was owned by Meta (then Facebook) and known as Oculus Medium. Since the acquisition, Modeler was available on PC in beta, but now launches its first official 1.0 version.

Just last week, Adobe and Meta announced a partnership to bring Modeler (and other unnamed Adobe apps) to the standalone Quest system next year. It’s one of several ongoing and new partnerships – others including companies like Ray-Ban and Microsoft – announced during Meta’s annual Connect conference last week.