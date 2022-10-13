Adobe Bringing Substance 3D Modeler And More To Quest Next Year

During its annual Connect conference yesterday Meta announced a partnership with Adobe that will bring several of the company’s creative tools and programs to Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

While Quest Pro was Meta’s flashiest announcement of the day, the Connect keynote also featured several new partnerships with some of the biggest companies in the tech industry. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is now working with “dozen of partners” to bring new tools to the Quest ecosystem, including Ray-Ban and Microsoft. The latter is a major partnership that will bring a wealth of Microsoft tools, including the Office suite, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Windows 11, to the Quest platform.

Zuckerberg also announced a partnership with Adobe to bring some of its apps and tools onto the Quest ecosystem.

“Next year, [Adobe] will begin releasing a suite of apps [on Quest headsets] for professional 3D creators, designers and artists,” said Zuckerberg during the keynote. This includes Adobe’s Substance 3D Modeler software, currently in beta for Windows and PC VR.

Notably, the software began its life as Oculus Medium, a sculpting tool for PC VR, before being acquired by Adobe and rebranded to Substance 3D Modeler last year. This new partnership will see the tool come to Meta’s standalone VR platforms for the first time. Said to be available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro next year, it will allow users to model and review 3D objects in standalone VR using Touch controllers.

Adobe Acrobat – the standard PDF reading and editing software – is now available on the Meta Quest store as well. Beyond that, there’s no details on which other Adobe tools might come to Quest as part of the “suite of apps” mentioned by Zuckerberg – keep your eyes peeled for more announcements in the future.

Quest Pro launches October 25 for $1500 – you can read about the specs and our hands-on impressions here.