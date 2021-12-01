After The Fall Coming To VR Arcades On December 9

Anticipated zombie shooter After the Fall is also coming to location-based VR arcades.
Developer Vertigo Games announced the news earlier this week, with the game set to hit arcades worldwide on December 9 — the same day it releases on Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR headsets.
#AftertheFallVR brings fast-paced, 4-player FPS Action to LBE VR Arcades on December 9!🥶
Read more: https://t.co/1pghlidwWn #VR #VRgame #VRgaming #LBE #VertigoArcades #SpringboardVR – @AfterTheFallVR @VertigoGames @VertigoArcades @springboard_VR pic.twitter.com/ynAIgPMgU5
— Vertigo Arcades (@VertigoArcades) November 30, 2021
Vertigo says the game will be “available for licensing through the LBE VR distribution platforms” on release and a specific After the Fall: Arcades Edition will “follow at a later date.” That’s all about all the info we have for the arcade release at the moment. Whilst surprising to see the game launch day-and-date in arcades, Vertigo does run an extensive arcade division with location-based versions of Arizona Sunshine and others.
Vertigo says that After the Fall is its biggest project to date — the four-player cooperative shooter is essentially a VR take on the classic Left 4 Dead formula. Players will work together to traipse their way across a frozen wasteland version of Los Angeles, overrun with monsters.
A launch edition of the game will provide early access from December 7, two days before full release, as well access to the game’s first season of content that comprises of a new map (known as a Harvest Run), a new game mode and weapon. It also includes a map for the game’s PvP mode, where players will go head-to-head instead of working cooperatively.
If you want more info on After the Fall, you’re in luck — we spoke to Vertigo in an exclusive interview about the campaign, co-op and post-launch plans, followed up by a hands-on look at the game. We also went hands-on with the game last month.
After the Fall launches December 9 for Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR headsets, with crossplay between all systems. A launch on the original Quest headset will follow in 2022.