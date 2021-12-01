After The Fall Coming To VR Arcades On December 9

Anticipated zombie shooter After the Fall is also coming to location-based VR arcades.

Developer Vertigo Games announced the news earlier this week, with the game set to hit arcades worldwide on December 9 — the same day it releases on Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR headsets.

Vertigo says the game will be “available for licensing through the LBE VR distribution platforms” on release and a specific After the Fall: Arcades Edition will “follow at a later date.” That’s all about all the info we have for the arcade release at the moment. Whilst surprising to see the game launch day-and-date in arcades, Vertigo does run an extensive arcade division with location-based versions of Arizona Sunshine and others.

Vertigo says that After the Fall is its biggest project to date — the four-player cooperative shooter is essentially a VR take on the classic Left 4 Dead formula. Players will work together to traipse their way across a frozen wasteland version of Los Angeles, overrun with monsters.

A launch edition of the game will provide early access from December 7, two days before full release, as well access to the game’s first season of content that comprises of a new map (known as a Harvest Run), a new game mode and weapon. It also includes a map for the game’s PvP mode, where players will go head-to-head instead of working cooperatively.

After the Fall launches December 9 for Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR headsets, with crossplay between all systems. A launch on the original Quest headset will follow in 2022.