After The Fall Delayed To 2021 With ‘Big Plans’ To Come

After a long silence, upcoming zombie VR shooter After The Fall has been delayed.

The game, developed by Arizona Sunshine studio Vertigo Games, will now be releasing in early 2021, a tweet today confirmed.

After The Fall Delayed

“However, with the COVID-19 outbreak and everything going on in the world, we are facing several challenges that require more time to safely develop After The Fall and meet our high standards,” the message reads.

Towards the end, the developer says that it “cannot wait” to show more of the game off and that it has “big plans” for the title.

We first revealed After The Fall as part of UploadVR’s E3 VR Showcase in 2019. It’s a co-op game for up to four players, trading Arizona Sunshine’s blistering heat for a frozen post-apocalyptic world. At the time, the developer confirmed the game was coming to PC VR headsets, and it was confirmed for PSVR shortly thereafter.

But it’s been around a year since we last heard anything meaningful from the game and we had long assumed it wouldn’t be releasing this year. We do wonder if Vertigo, which was recently acquired by Koch Media, is working on a Quest version of the game too, though it’s made no such announcements to date. It’s not clear if the studio still plans to go ahead with a beta for the game that was previously mentioned, but we’ve reached out to the team to find out.

