After The Fall Shows Plenty Of New Gameplay In New Dev Diary

It’s time for another look at Vertigo Games’ After The Fall, with plenty of new gameplay.

The studio is back with its next developer diary straight from the Upload VR Showcase today. This time around the team is on-hand to talk about the game’s cross-play features and its focus on replayability. Sprinkled in with all the new info is plenty of new footage of the promising shooter, too.

In terms of longevity, the developer explains that every time you play through a level you should get a different experience. It might be that you find mini-bosses in unexpected areas, for example. Vertigo wants to keep players coming back for more four-player co-op sessions with this approach.

As for cross-play, the team talks a bit about getting the game to run across both a high-end PC and the Oculus Quest at the same time. As we confirmed a few weeks ago, the game will retain the same enemy count across all the different versions. Visuals will, obviously, differ on every platform, but you can otherwise expect the game to play pretty much the same.

It shouldn’t be too much longer now – After The Fall is due to arrive on Oculus Quest, PSVR and PC VR headsets this summer. Are you going to be picking up the game? Let us know in the comments below!