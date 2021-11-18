After The Fall Launch Edition Includes Early Access, PvP Confirmed

Vertigo Games’ After The Fall is getting a launch edition that will provide early access to the game, and there’s a PvP mode thrown in too.

Two editions of the game will be available next month. The standard launch edition will include 48 hours early access to the game, meaning you’ll get to play the game on December 7th instead of December 9th if you pre-order. Check out a new trailer for the game, too.

After The Fall: Pre-Order Details Revealed

The launch edition also includes access to the game’s first season of content that comprises of a new map (known as a Harvest Run), a new game mode and a new weapon. It will also have a map for the game’s previously unannounced PvP mode, which sees players going head-to-head in arena-style matches.

The deluxe edition, meanwhile, includes an exclusive weapon skin, digital artbook and soundtrack. On PS4, you’ll also get a PS4 theme and a profile avatar. Steam players, meanwhile, get access to a closed Steam playtest that runs from November 25 – 27, while Quest 2 users get a new ‘Fwd to the Past’ skin. Both pre-orders also have a 10% pre-order discount attached to them on all platforms. Cross-buy between Rift and Quest is also confirmed.

We went hands-on with After The Fall earlier this month. Its take on Left 4 Dead in VR might not be the most original, but it’s promising a near-seamless social VR experience that could be very compelling, and the arcade gameplay is still fun. We’ll be bringing you full impressions of the final game around launch next month.