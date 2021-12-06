Vertigo Urges After The Fall PSVR Users Not To Play Early Access After Troubled Launch

Just a few hours into After The Fall’s early access launch in some parts of the world, developer Vertigo Games is urging PSVR users not to continue playing following a troubled launch.

Those that pre-ordered the new zombie shooter got 48 hours early access, letting them start playing on December 7 instead of December 9. That means parts of the world like Australia have had access for a few hours at the time of writing. On PSVR, players have been reporting poor performance and troubled control layouts, even when using PSVR’s Aim controller.

In a note issued on Twitter, Vertigo warned that the current build for PSVR was a “depreciated” build for the game that doesn’t include key features like cross-play with the Quest 2 and PC VR versions. “We urge you to wait for our new patch before continuing your early access to avoid issues,” the post reads, later adding: “We acknowledge that this is not what you signed up for and we will keep you updated on this matter.”

A note from our team in regards to the #PSVR build that is rolling out for Early Access. pic.twitter.com/dlz4ugyaQO — After the Fall® (@AfterTheFallVR) December 6, 2021

We published a review-in-progress for After The Fall earlier today based on the Quest 2 and PC VR builds of the game, and we haven’t yet been supplied with PSVR code. For what it’s worth, so far we think those versions of the game offer a fun, accessible co-op experience, but we’re yet to see if the game really offers enough content to keep players busy.

