After The Fall Devours Upload Access In October!

Grab a buddy or three, stock up on ammo and prepare to face the hordes – After The Fall is our Upload Access game for October!

Vertigo Games’ follow-up to Arizona Sunshine has been a long time coming. Like, five years long. But it’s kept us hopeful, promising up to four-player cooperative action against crowds of vicious snowbreed (basically snow zombies) in a frozen-over LA wasteland. Think Left4Dead but in VR and you won’t be far off. The game recently shifted from its summer 2021 release window to later in the year, and with land on PC VR, PSVR and Oculus Quest 2. An Oculus Quest 1 version will follow in 2022.

We know people have been waiting for this one and we’re excited to have a month-long look at new announcements and deep dives for the shooter. We’ll be getting new looks at gameplay and talking to Vertigo about the world of After The Fall, and there may be a headline or two along the way. If you’ve been looking for the next big VR shooter to enjoy with friends, you won’t want to miss this month.

Our After The Fall Access coverage comes off the back of the Vertigo-published Unplugged, which we spotlighted last month.