Against Update Makes The Game Sharper, Easier To Read

The first major update to Joy Way’s VR rhythm action game, Against, essentially overhauls the game to make timing more accurate.

The Heartbeat update is rolling out now and mainly responds to player feedback saying some actions in the game felt off-beat. To combat this, Joy Way has gone back and overhauled all of the game’s animations to make the timing more accurate. There are also new visual effects to help indicate how and when players should move, making the overall experience a little more coherent.

Against Update Goes Live

Elsewhere, there are also new interface markers and improved support for LIV Integration. The update is free for existing owners of the game.

“As for new content, work on the 1.0 version of the game continues, and it may take a few more months before the full release,” a press release for this week’s update reads.

We think Against is a really impressive rhythm action game that successfully blends elements of Beat Saber and Pistol Whip into its own style. Currently, the game has only been confirmed for release on PC VR headsets but we’re hoping to see it arrive on more platforms once the full version hits later this year.

Elsewhere, Joy Way recently saw the return of its VR free-running game, Stride, to the Quest store after Meta delisted the app. You can read more about that right here.