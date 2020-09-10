Agos: A Game Of Space Announced By Ubisoft For October

Agos: A Game of Space is a new VR space sim from Ubisoft that’s about exploring the far reaches of the stars in search of a new home for humanity. Agos is set to release for all major PC VR headsets on October 28th of this year.

During the Ubisoft Forward digital press conference today Ubisoft debuted the announcement trailer for Agos, embedded below.

Agos looks like a relatively unique game in that it seems mostly focused on space-exploration rather than space combat. In fact, there wasn’t any combat to speak of in the trailer as far as I could tell.

According to en email from an Ubisoft representative, players “become” the AI that’s operating the last ship leaving Earth to find a new, hospitable planet for the human race. You’ll guide a small group of survivors across eight different star systems to find a new home.

In the trailer we can also see physics-based hand interactions for things like building and modifying your ship, attaching new parts, and altering its probes and tools. “Along the way, players will scavenge resources, unlock new technologies and face the perils of space to maintain life on board their ship during this extraordinary voyage to save humankind,” according to the email we received.

To stay up to date with information on Agos, check out the official website. We don’t know much else about the game at this time, but it looks like one to watch. Agos: A Game of Space is confirmed for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index and is slated to release on October 28th, 2020.