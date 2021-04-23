Oculus Air Link Launches For All With v28 On Quest 2 & PC

Facebook’s head of AR/VR says Quest 2’s new Air Link feature is available “today for everyone who has both Quest and PC v28”.

If you don’t have the latest version, it should be coming “very soon”, according to a tweet from Andrew Bosworth.

Air Link is Oculus’ wireless PC VR streaming solution. It’s essentially a version of Oculus Link that ditches the cord — PC VR games can be wirelessly streamed to a Quest 2 using your local network and router. Facebook announced the feature as part of its v28 update for the Quest platform, which has begun its gradual roll out to headsets across the globe. When it announced the features, Facebook told UploadVR “120Hz, Air Link, and physical keyboard tracking…will be on Quest 2 only at launch.”

Some users already received the v28 software but Air Link was not yet enabled for them. Some keen Reddit users found a workaround method using ADB commands to force Air Link to start up anyway, allowing them to try out the feature before it’s been officially turned on. This prompted a response from Oculus Support on Reddit to say that the workaround is not endorsed and that official support for Air Link should be enabled sometime next week. Oculus software engineer Volga Aksoy similarly warned on Twitter that Air Link performance while using the Reddit workaround may not actually reflect the performance of the feature when it’s officially enabled, encouraging users to withhold their judgement until next week.

Bosworth’s tweet effectively marks a hastening of the Air Link release schedule.

