Airborn VR Is A Superhuman Shooter Coming Very Soon

There’s nothing grounded about upcoming VR shooter, Airborne.

The launch trailer for this new game from developer Still Not Sure debuted this month, and you can see it below. In Airborn, you soar through the sky using your hands to guide you as you shoot down robotic enemies. It looks like a freeing sort of shooter, one that the developer says doesn’t cause motion sickness due to the intuition of the controls.

In each mission, you’ll face hordes of drone-like enemies, but have a full 360 degrees of movement to outmanoeuvre them with. As you play you’ll unlock new perks to change up your loadout. Beating missions will earn you experience points and you’ll be able to take different guns into battle including railguns and missile swarms.

It looks like this could be a fun playground for an intuitive control scheme. Flight in VR is something that developers are yet to really nail, although this looks promising. If you have any interest and also own a PSVR then we’d point you towards last week’s demo of Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which also has a winning control scheme that takes a slightly different approach. No missile swarms in that, though (at least not yet).

Airborn launches on PC VR headsets on July 24th, filling in a nice spot in what’s looking like a pretty quiet month for headsets right now. There’s no word on PSVR or Oculus Quest versions just yet. You can wishlist it on Steam now. Interested in the game? Let us know in the comments below!