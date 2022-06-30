VR Awards Group Launching VR/AR Innovation Center In UK

AIXR, the group behind the annual VR Awards and other initiatives, this week announced the launch of a new Centre for Immersive Innovation in the UK.

Set to open in early 2024, the centre will be located in Colchester and will provide access to a range of tools and resources for VR and AR. Those include a mixed reality capture studio and what a press release describes as “dedicated haptic zones” as well as educational events and training.

There will also be co-working and office spaces along with a function space.

Currently AIXR is looking for early adopters for the space, and you can find out more by filling in a fact sheet at an official website here.

Elsewhere, nominations are still open for this year’s VR Awards, running until July 8. This year’s ceremony will return to an in-person event on November 3.