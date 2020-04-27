Alien: Isolation Is 95% Off Today Only And Has A Great VR Mod

Alien: Isolation is one of the best and most tense horror games from the past decade and even though it doesn’t have official VR support, you can play it in VR thanks to a great mod. Grab the game now on Steam for 95% off (that’s just $2!) today only for Alien Day. That’s until 10:00AM PT 4/28/20.

Fans of the Alien film franchise or just fans of horror games in general owe themselves this treat if they haven’t had the chance to play Alien: Isolation in VR on PC. VR support was scrapped for the game’s full release, but it works very well using this mod. It doesn’t have motion controller support, but plays great with a gamepad and enable full head-tracking.

I’ve played and reviewed a lot of VR horror games and few of them measure up to the quality of Alien: Isolation’s atmosphere and palpable sense of slow-building terror. Getting chased by a xenomorph, hiding, and literally holding my breath because it felt so real, is easily one of my most memorable gaming moments.

In Alien: Isolation you play as Amanda Ripley, the daughter of the original movie’s protagonist, Ellen Ripley, fifteen years after the film’s events. Your goal is to unravel the truth behind your mother’s disappearance and try to get out alive.

Now, be aware of course that this game is six years old at this point, so it’s not exactly the most graphically impressive but it still looks really good. all things considered. Check out the mod here and let us know what you think if you give it a try! It’s still one of our favorites.