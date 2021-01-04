Alien: Isolation VR Mod Updated With Epic Games Store Support

The VR mod for horror game Alien: Isolation has been updated to include support for the Epic Games Store version, which was available for free for one day in late December.

Released in 2014, Alien: Isolation is a survival horror game set 15 years after the first Alien movie. You play as Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, navigating your way around the ship and hiding from xenomorphs. A mod for the game added full VR functionality, including motion controller support. Despite being fan-made, the VR mod for Alien: Isolation made it into an excellent VR survival horror title.

Back in late December, Alien: Isolation was available for free for one day only on the Epic Games Store and we encouraged anyone who was interested in trying out the VR mod to redeem a free copy. However, some of our readers soon reported that the VR mod didn’t work with the Epic Games Store version, as the mod was originally developed for the Steam release.

The creator of the mod, Nibre, released an update (the first in over two years) last week that rectifies the issue and adds support for the Epic Games Store version. If you snagged a free copy but weren’t able to get the VR mod working, you should be able to now.

You can download the new mod version over on github now and check out our guide on how to start playing Alien: Isolation in VR. And please let us know in the comments how it works out for you.