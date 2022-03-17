Next Gen Sword Fighter Altair Breaker Coming This Summer From Swords of Gargantua Devs

Thirdverse is slated to launch its new multiplayer VR sword-fighting game Altair Breaker this summer for Meta Quest 2 and PC VR.

Altair Breaker follows Thirdverse’s rogue-like Swords of Gargantua, which is available on PSVR, carries mostly positive reviews on Steam and a 4.1 star rating on the Oculus Store. According to Thirdverse, the game will feature music directed by Hideki Sakamoto (who wrote the opening theme to Super Smash Brothers Ultimate) alongside voice acting by Xanthe Huynh.

“The game is set on an abandoned city floating in the void of the VR world Altair, where players can dive in to unravel the mysteries of this AI-controlled world,” according to the studio.

There’s not much more in terms of additional details at this point, but the studio did release a preview trailer to give you a sense of the setting and tone of the game, and Thirdverse confirmed Altair Breaker will support up to four players in multiplayer with cross-play enabled between players on PC VR systems and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer embedded below:

Thirdverse was also the publisher behind Inxile’s Frostpoint shooter and raised a Series A investment round back in 2020. Thirdverse is planning to give visitors to the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next week the first hands-on demos with the title. Thirdverse has a Twitter account up and running for the new game and a Discord group as well, and you can check back with UploadVR as we learn more about Altair Breaker.