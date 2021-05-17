Episode Yamato DLC Coming To ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos On Quest Next Month

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is getting DLC content early next month, titled Episode Yamato and featuring approximately 2 hours of new story content.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is a VR visual novel with branching narrative paths that released late last year. Now, it’s getting some DLC that adds up to 2 hours of content if you play through all the new story branches.

Here’s a description of the Episode Yamato DLC from developers MyDearest:

In the new DLC, ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos EPISODE YAMATO, you will play as Second Lieutenant Yamato Amanagi, a member of Prometheus and pilot of the Ares Makhia. Chloe tries to escape from Prometheus with Anima, but Yamato stands in her way carrying the hopes of his comrades – to bring her back or die trying. The Swordstrike system, the awesome power of Ares Makhia’s sword, will provide you with new interactive experiences, taking approximately 2 hours to complete all of the story branches.

The series started with Tokyo Chronos in 2019, which was MyDearest’s first attempt to bring the visual novel genre into VR with “middling results”, according to Jamie in our review. ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos was the follow-up that released last year, promising even more VR interactivity than the first time around.

We found the sequel to be a more successful endeavor overall. Here’s an except from our review:

MyDearest have done a great job on ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, proving that visual novels can work in virtual reality and it’s clear they took onboard feedback from Tokyo Chronos. …Despite interactivity remaining minimal compared to other VR games, this one comes highly recommended for visual novel fans.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is available now for Oculus Quest, PC VR and PSVR.

The Episode Yamato DLC will be available for the Quest platform in early June for $9.99 with English and Japanese voice acting, along with Chinese (simplified) German and French subtitles. MyDearest says the DLC will be available on other platforms “at a later date.”