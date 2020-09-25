Impressive New Trailer For VR Competitive FPS Alvo, Coming This Fall To PSVR, Rift

It’s been three years since we last wrote about Alvo, but there’s a brand new trailer for competitive VR first-person shooter Alvo, coming to PSVR and Oculus Rift later this year.

Back in 2017, we wrote that Alvo ‘wants to be VR’s very own Counter-Strike’ and while that’s probably still the case, a lot has changed in the VR landscape since 2017.

Its original launch window was 2018, but now Alvo is set to launch late fall of this year for PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift, but it will be going up against some tough competition in the genre now. Firewall Zero Hero, which released in 2018, remains a popular competitive multiplayer FPS title on PlayStationVR, while games like Onward, Contractors, and Pavlov offering similar military multiplayer FPS options for PC VR players.

Some more details on Alvo can be found in a FAQ from the developers on the Alvo Discord server. Alvo is a 5v5 team-based shooter. There will be four maps at launch, three of which have night variants for seven total maps, and three modes — Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free For All. One additional map is already ‘close to completion’ and another 2 are currently in-development. You’ll be able to customize your guns and gear with cosmetics and upgrades.

On PS4, Alvo will support the DualShock 4, PS Aim Controller and Move controllers, so you’ll be able to play regardless of which peripherals you own. The expected launch price is $30-35, according to the developer FAQ.

Alvo launches late fall 2020 for PlayStation VR and Oculus Rift.