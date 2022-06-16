Competitive VR FPS Alvo Coming To PSVR 2

Competitive VR shooter Alvo will be released on Sony’s new PSVR 2 headset.

Developer Mardonpol recently confirmed as much to UploadVR. There’s currently no date for the new version of the game but, then again, PSVR 2 itself currently doesn’t have a release date. We also don’t know if the game will be a free upgrade for those that already own it on the original PSVR.

Alvo Coming To PSVR 2

Alvo is a multiplayer shooter that focuses on modern combat across a range of maps. It first released on the original PSVR headset in early 2021 before coming to Quest 2 this March. Post-launch, Mardonpol has supported the game with new maps and content, including the recent edition of a co-op zombie mode.

When we first reviewed Alvo back in 2021 we said the game was surprisingly rewarding despite a lean launch. “If you’re a fan of multiplayer shooters, there’s no doubt you’re going to have a solid time with Alvo,” we said. “It’s seriously great fun thanks to lighthearted, arcade-like mechanics and a low learning curve that’s instantly accessible to anyone who’s played a shooter before.”

Alvo joins a steadily-growing list of confirmed PSVR 2 games including Resident Evil 8 and Horizon Call of the Mountain alongside other indie efforts like Firmament and Among Us VR. It also won’t be the only competitive shooter coming to the platform – Pavlov is planned for the headset, too. You can keep up with every game announced for PSVR 2 right here.

Currently, rumors and reports suggest PSVR 2 may launch in early 2023. Even if that’s the case, we’re hoping to hear more release details from Sony later this year.

Will you be playing Alvo on PSVR 2? Let us know in the comments below!