Quest 2 Shooter Alvo Gets Co-Op Zombie Mode

Multiplayer shooter Alvo VR on Quest 2 now offers a co-op zombie mode for players to team up in.

The developers behind multiplayer shooter Alvo are planning all future updates to be cross-play compatible between PSVR and Quest 2 players, with the developers writing in a reply on Twitter that updating their PSVR release to include the zombies mode and dual wielding “is our current top priority.”

For now, though, Quest 2 players can team up in the new zombie mode in the latest update to the game on that platform, version 1.2.45.

Alvo is a modern-era shooter and just launched on Quest 2 in March after arriving on PSVR in April of last year. A new Dojo map is planned for a future update to kick off cross-play between the platforms.

We’ll be watching how Alvo continues to evolve as the fast-paced shooter continues to build out across platforms and moves beyond its “barebones” but “surprisingly rewarding” start on PSVR. Check back for updates in the months to come and find the game on the PlayStation Store and Quest store.