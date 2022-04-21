Amazon Job Listings Reference ‘New-To-World’ AR/VR Consumer Product

Amazon job listings reference a “new-to-world” AR/VR consumer product.

Spotted by Protocol, one listing explains “You will develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and useful new-to-world consumer product” while another references “developing code for early prototypes through mass production.”

Another job listing describes the role as working on “the core system interface along with end-user applications spanning from multi-modal interfaces to 3D AR entertainment experiences”.

Protocol also spotted that in March Amazon hired Kharis O’Connell to lead a “Futures Design” group, described as “helping Amazon experience what it’s like to live in the future, today”. O’Connell once worked for the now defunct Meta View startup, and then worked on Google’s AR operating system.

Amazon is the only consumer tech giant with no announced or rumored AR or VR headset product. Meta has its Quest VR line and is working on AR glasses too. Microsoft has its HoloLens AR headsets. Multiple reliable sources claim Apple is working on a mixed reality headset, and The Verge reported Google is too.

The company currently sells “smart glasses” called Echo Frames, but these lack any display system or cameras – the use cases are talking to Alexa, taking calls, and playing music. It’s possible – even arguably likely – that Amazon intends to develop this product line into AR glasses in the long term future.

