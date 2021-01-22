AMD Oculus Link Update Should Fix Long-Standing Crashes

A new AMD software update should finally fix some long-standing issues with Oculus Link.

A recent Radeon Software Adrenalin update claims to fix “intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.”

AMD Oculus Link Update Released

We don’t have an AMD card to try for ourselves, but over on Reddit a handful of users are already saying the update does indeed fix their problems. We’ve been hearing about these issues for months now, so it’s good to see the problem being addressed.

Oculus Link allows Quest owners to plug their headset into their PC and access PC VR content across Facebook and SteamVR stores. These AMD Oculus Link issues had previously meant it was best to pick up an Nvidia card if you were seriously considering using the feature, but now it looks like the company has levelled the playing field at least a bit more though, again, we haven’t tried the company’s cards with VR for ourselves.

Link itself continues to get updates as it’s moved out of beta. The most recent upgrade was last October, adding the feature to let users boost bitrate and fight compression. Facebook says it will continue to combat that compression in the coming months, but wireless technology still isn’t “mature” enough to take the cord out of the equation. You can follow our full guide to getting the best out of Oculus Link right here.

Will you be checking out the new AMD Oculus Link update? Let us know how it goes in the comments below!