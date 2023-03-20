Publisher New Blood Interactive revealed that retro-style shooter Amid Evil VR arrives on April 20 for Quest and PC VR.

Developed by Indefatigable and Elijah Immersive, Amid Evil VR takes heavy influence from classic 3D shooters like Quake and Doom, using a retro-themed aesthetic reminiscent of Compound. Promising seven episodes with different settings and enemies, magical weaponry, adaptive enemy AI, non-linear levels and multitudes of “options and cheat codes for a truly golden PC age experience,” you can watch the new gameplay trailer below:

First announced two years ago, Amid Evil VR directly adapts the original flatscreen PC release from 2019, and the team claims “this is not some half-baked version of AMID EVIL ported to VR” on its Steam page. Unfortunately, if you previously bought the original Amid Evil on Steam, this isn’t a free update for the existing flatscreen game. Amid Evil VR will require a separate purchase, though pricing details remain unconfirmed.

Speaking to UploadVR, New Blood Interactive CEO Dave Oshry also confirmed that the upcoming DLC expansion, The Black Labyrinth, is also being adapted for Amid Evil VR. A prequel to the main game, this tasks you with completing trials within the eponymous Black Labyrinth, eventually defeating the keeper of Axe of the Black Labyrinth. Oshry tells UploadVR “it’ll come as an update later on” and that a PSVR 2 version is also in development, but no release dates were provided for either.

Amid Evil VR arrives on April 20 for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and PC VR via Steam, while the PSVR 2 version release date remains unconfirmed.