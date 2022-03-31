Among Us VR, Cities: VR Confirmed For Meta Quest Showcase

Among Us VR and Cities: VR will be present at the Meta Gaming Showcase next month.

The showcase is the second of its kind, providing the latest looks at titles coming to Quest. As announced yesterday, it will begin at 10am PT on April 20, hosted by Oculus Studio Executive Producer Ruth Bram.

Yesterday we speculated on what we might see at the showcase, including potential updates on GTA: San Andreas, Vertigo Games, Stress Level Zero, Splinter Cell/Assassin’s Creed and Among Us VR.

heads up Crewmates, we're gonna be in the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase!

✅ april 20

✅ new bean footage

✖ no Impostors allowed don't miss this emergency meeting pic.twitter.com/KLrmX1fPLI — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) March 30, 2022

Well, it looks like we’ll be getting our wish for at least one of those — the Among Us VR Twitter account confirmed the game will appear in the upcoming showcase, featuring some new footage. Hopefully we’ll also learn a little about a possible release date for the game, too.

We also got confirmation that Cities: VR, the spin-off of the popular Skylines game, will be at the show. Developer Fast Travel pointed out that you won’t want to miss the event. Could this be where we learn about the spring release date for the Quest 2 exclusive?

The date is set! The @MetaQuestVR gaming showcase returns on April 20 at 10AM PT. You won’t want to miss this 👷🔨 pic.twitter.com/gxzu5Fplbg — Fast Travel Games (@fasttravelgames) March 30, 2022

For now, those are the only developers and publishers we’ve heard from — the rest of the showcase remains wrapped under a blanket of mystery. We should also expect a bit of the unexpected as well — Meta confirmed yesterday that alongside updates on previously-announced titles, we’re also in store for some brand new game announcements.

It won’t be the only VR showcase this year either — the UploadVR Showcase is back this June. Keep an eye out for more details soon.