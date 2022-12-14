Among Us VR 2023 Roadmap Includes New Map & Custom Lobbies

Schell Games revealed its Among Us VR 2023 roadmap, announcing planned post-launch updates that include a new map, custom lobby settings, and improved moderation.

Recently nominated for Best VR at The Game Awards 2022, Schell Games previously teased post-launch updates for Among Us VR today. As outlined in a new blog post, Schell says that in-game reporting tools, voice chat moderation are top priorities heading into 2023, as well as custom lobby settings – though there were no specifics on what those settings might be.

Schell also provided a glimpse at future updates, which prominently includes a new map. Collaborations, more hats, improved accessibility, “Discord shenanigans” and more are also mentioned, though the developer stresses these plans are coming “in no particular order” across 2023.

We had high praise in our Among Us VR review last month. Believing it successfully adapts Among Us for virtual reality, we concluded that it would satisfy fans of Innersloth’s original social deduction game.

Among Us VR successfully completes its task of adapting the game so many have come to know with excellent sound, lighting, and interaction design. The crew tasks are just the right blend of challenge under pressure of death with next-level strategy and planning required to successfully destroy a crew and survive their interrogations as impostor.

Among Us VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam for $9.99. Cross-play is supported across all VR platforms, and will also release on PSVR 2 after the headset is released.