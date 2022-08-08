Among Us VR Beta Sign-Ups Now Available

Schell Games is preparing for a series of Among Us VR beta tests throughout this month, with sign-ups available now.

The game’s Twitter account put out a tweet announcing the beta and encouraging those with a VR headset and an internet connection to sign-up.

do you own a VR headset?

do you have an internet connection?

do you want to try Among Us VR early? sign up for Beta Test tasks here and help out the beans!https://t.co/oq5zynIVTA pic.twitter.com/EFbitLFKVO — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) August 3, 2022

The beta tests are set to run throughout the month. The current sign-up link asks for key details, like your email, and asks you to join the Among Us VR Discord server. It also states that Among Us VR will “appear on multiple VR platforms” and asks which headsets you have access to. The full list of immersive technologies to choose from in the beta test form includes some silly entries, like Sensorama and Virtuality alongside more expected entries, like the original PlayStation VR headset.

Among Us VR is only confirmed for release on Quest 2 and PC VR this holiday season, with PSVR 2 support planned for when that headset is released.

After signing up, a select amount of users will be invited to participate in the beta sessions. The beta won’t grant players unlimited early access to the game — specific sessions will take place at allocated times, giving players limited access over a set duration.

Back in June, we got a new look at some gameplay in the Upload VR Showcase, revealing how staples from the flatscreen version will translate over to VR. We saw footage of a match playing out with voice actors and players completing tasks around the ship, such as scanning into areas and aligning parts.

Among Us VR launches this holiday season for Quest 2 and PC VR. You can sign up for the beta tests here.