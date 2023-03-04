Among Us VR Now Supports Custom Lobby Settings

Schell Games released a new Among Us VR update, adding custom lobby settings and a new hat pack.

Previously announced in December’s Among Us VR 2023 roadmap, custom lobby settings are now live as part of the game’s fourth patch. Outlined in a new blog post, Schell claims this allows for “over 9 billion customization configurations,” letting you adjust pace, balancing, and the general rules. Complementing this is a new indicator that highlights gameplay balance between Impostors and Crewmates.

These options include: enabling/disabling specific tasks, distance of Crew and Impostor vision, number of emergency meetings and tasks, customizable discussion time, anonymous voting, plus sabotage and kill cooldowns, visible hands, number of imposters, emergency meetings and long tasks; and altering the kill cooldown length.

There’s still plenty more to come for Among Us VR. After reaching one million sales back in January, Schell Games gave us a first look at the new Polus map, which is currently in development and a public vote for its name remains open. Otherwise, further post-launch updates include presently unknown collaborations, improved accessibility and more hats. Patch four also adds the Accidental Favorites Hat Pack for $4.99, adding five new cosmetics from Innersloth’s original Among Us game: Note 2 Self, MoRawk, Third Eye, Magical ‘Corn and Peeled. A free Pizza Time hat is also available upon updating the main game.

Among Us VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam and Rift for $9.99. Cross-play is supported across all VR platforms, while an upcoming PSVR 2 release is also planned.