Among Us VR Hits Major Milestone: One Million Copies Sold

Schell Games announced Among Us VR reached a major milestone, selling 1 million copies since launch.

First released last November, Schell confirmed that Among Us VR achieved these sales less than 10 weeks after launch. Detailing some community statistics through a blog post, it also confirmed the game’s been played “more than 4 million times,” averaging 44,000 matches a day with players. Claiming that “more than 89,100,000 minutes have been dedicated to tasks, sabotages, and betrayal,” that’s seen crewmates from over 122 different countries join in.

✨✨ SO ✨✨ MANY ✨✨ BEANS! ✨✨

over one million! can u believe it?!https://t.co/W7XeRUVyWW pic.twitter.com/hFDzBPVBe7 — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) January 24, 2023

It’s clear Schell has big plans going forward, too. Alongside last month’s big update, which fixed numerous bugs and connectivity issues, Schell recently revealed its Among Us VR 2023 roadmap. While in-game reporting tools, voice chat moderation and custom lobby settings are “coming soon,” further post-launch updates include a brand new map, collaborations, improved accessibility, and more.

We enjoyed Schell’s adaptation in our Among Us VR review, which we believed successfully captured the spirit of Innersloth’s original social deduction game. While we thought there’s still much to add from Among Us, we concluded its VR counterpart would satisfy the original’s fans.

Among Us VR successfully completes its task of adapting the game so many have come to know with excellent sound, lighting, and interaction design. The crew tasks are just the right blend of challenge under pressure of death with next-level strategy and planning required to successfully destroy a crew and survive their interrogations as impostor.

Among Us VR is available now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam and Rift for $9.99. Cross-play is supported across all VR platforms, while an upcoming PSVR 2 release is also planned.