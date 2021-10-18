VR Dungeon Crawler Ancient Dungeon Gets Early Access SteamVR, App Lab Release Next Month

Promising VR dungeon crawler, Ancient Dungeon, is finally ready to release its early access version next month.

The retro-inspired title, solo developed by Eric Thullen, hits SteamVR and Oculus App Lab on November 3. The beta version of the app was already on App Lab but this marks its first official release on Steam. We’ve had our eye on this one for a while thanks to its hefty combat, which sees you take a sword to blocky versions of zombies and other ghoulish enemies, as well as its interactive world.

Ancient Dungeon Gameplay

In the game, you tackle randomly generated dungeons in the quest to reach the mysterious Grand Library. The early access version is set to include five floors of the dungeon with bosses and enemies unique to each area. You’ll also be able to collect different powerups to build up your character during a run and there are permanent upgrades too.

Thullen hopes to release the full version of the game around June 2022. Over the course of early access, the developer plans to add more dungeons and bosses a leaderboard system and a harder difficulty mode too.

