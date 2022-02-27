Ancient Dungeon Coming Soon To Quest Store With Big Content Update

After a long journey through betas and releases on smaller storefronts and platforms, Ancient Dungeon has been approved for an official Quest Store release.

Huge news! Ancient Dungeon has been approved for the Official Quest Store 🎉

We do not have a launch date yet, but it will happen in combination with a big content update that we are working on. Thank you everyone for supporting the project to make this possible! — Eric Thullen (Ancient Dungeon) (@dv_eric) February 23, 2022

Ancient Dungeon developer Eric Thullen announced the news on Twitter a few days ago. He said that the app had been approved for the official Quest Store, with no specific release date.

Howeven, Thullen also said that the launch, whenever it is, will coincide with a big content update that the team is working on.

Ancient Dungeon is currently available in beta on Quest through App Lab for free. Presumably the official store release will mark the transition out of beta and therefore likely move from a free to paid experience just like it is on Steam.

The game is a physics-driven dungeon crawler with procedurally-generated runs, and started out as a PC VR title available on Itch.io in early 2020. It then made it’s debut on Quest through SideQuest in late 2020, before coming to App Lab for Quest and Steam Early Access for PC VR in 2021.

Needless to say it’s been a long journey for Ancient Dungeon to the official Quest store. Halfway through last year, we named it as one of the best App Lab releases to play on Quest, alongside titles like MultiBrush, Warplanes, Gorilla Tag and Puzzling Places.

Ancient Dungeon will join a growing group of Quest titles that were able to successfully use momentum from an App Lab release to propel themselves onto the official Quest store. Other notable apps to make this transition include photogrammetry puzzle game Puzzling Places and dogfighting plane shooter Warplanes: WW1 Fighters.

Will you be checking out Ancient Dungeon when it releases on the Quest store? Let us know in the comments below.