Angry Birds VR: Isle Of Pigs Level Editor Updated With Online Sharing Capability

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs received a new update on most platforms that adds online sharing capability to the level editor feature that was released at the end of last year.

Angry Birds VR players are now able to build and share their own levels online, as well as play and rank others’ levels made by the community.

In December last year, Resolution Games added some pretty huge level editor capabilities to Angry Birds VR, allowing users to create levels with blocks, pigs and birds from the original game and fully create their own custom levels. However, the tools biggest restriction was the inability to share levels — user-created levels were only available on the device on which they were created, which made sharing levels with others impossible unless they used your headset.

With this new update, user-created levels can now be uploaded online for others to download and try out. Here’s what Resolution Games had to say about the update:

“Players have creative freedom to design and play their own levels featuring their favorite feathered friends, and now they can also share their creations, have them ranked by the greater Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs community and discover an unlimited amount of player-created content!”

The ability to rank levels is an important addition, as it should bring good and creative levels to the forefront of the browser. On its site, Resolution Games notes that if a user comes across anything inappropriate when browsing custom levels online, they can report it in-game using the feedback function or by emailing takedown@resolutiongames.com.

The new online level sharing update is available now on Oculus Rift, Quest, Steam and Viveport, with PSVR coming soon.

