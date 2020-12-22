Anker Oculus Quest 2 Charging Dock For Headset And Controllers Revealed

The Anker Oculus Quest 2 charging dock will not only keep your headset and controllers charged, it’ll give them somewhere neat to sit too.

This official dock is being sold by Facebook itself on the US Oculus website and costs $87. The dock includes replacement 1800mAH alkaline rechargeable batteries for your Quest 2 controllers (which only come with non-reusable batteries) and fits the kit using magnetic USB-C connectors. Anker says the kit charges all your devices in two and a half hours.

Anker Oculus Quest 2 Charging Dock Revealed

The charging dock features space for both controllers to sit into it and a place for the headset to rest in between. From the looks of it, only the headset’s visor itself sits on the dock. Hopefully that means the dock will be compatible with the Quest 2 Elite Strap, though keep in mind that the Elite Battery Strap needs to be charged from the back, so wouldn’t be compatible with the Anker Oculus Quest 2 charging dock.

A set of lights on the front of the device appear to indicate if the device is charging. Quest 2’s battery life lasts around two and a half hours from full to flat when playing games, so keeping it charged up is pretty essential.

Check out more images of the kit below. No word on shipping to any other territories just yet but we’ll keep you updated.

The Oculus Site lists a January 22nd ship date for the device. Will you be checking out the Anker Oculus Quest 2 charging dock? Let us know in the comments below!