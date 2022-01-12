Anshar 2: Hyperdrive Takes Off January 20 For Quest

We now have a release date for Anshar 2: Hyperdrive — the remaster of Anshar Wars 2 will arrive on Quest systems from January 20.

The release date was revealed via the Oculus Store listing for the remaster, which also lists an install size of 2.96GB. Here’s a summary of what to expect, taken from the listing:

DOGFIGHT! Take the role of a newly enlisted pilot in the deadliest squad in the Ansharian arsenal. Bring the fight to the Nergal in dazzling ship-to-ship battles in deep space and lush planetary surfaces. Freely traverse large planet surfaces, dodge space debris and asteroid fields by steering your ship using your hands, in third or first person view.

Anshar Wars 2 originally released for Gear VR and Rift headsets back in 2016, but now it’s flying back into our headsets with a remastered release that adds in a bunch of new modes and features.

This new package, retitled Anshar 2: Hyperdrive, has all new controls and visuals, along with a full solo campaign and three multiplayer modes — battle royale, deathmatch and co-op.

The original game played in third person, but there will be more options in Hyperdrive. Players can get into the cockpit and play in first person as well. There’s also a brand new leveling system, paired with cosmetic skins for your ship, helmet and controllers. For a look at some gameplay of the first-person cockpit mode and mode, check out our article from the end of last year.

