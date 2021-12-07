OZWE Games Share New Anshar 2: Hyperdrive Trailer, Coming Soon To Quest

OZWE Games have shared a new trailer and a bunch of beta footage of Anshar 2: Hyperdrive, the Quest remaster of Anshar Wars 2.

Anshar Wars 2 released for Gear VR and Rift in 2016 and is now being remade and remastered for Meta Quest headsets, set for release soon.

We got our first look back in August, but this week developers OZWE Games shared a brand new trailer and some footage, alongside a new shortened and subtitled name — Anshar 2: Hyperdrive.

The trailer promises new controls and visuals, as well as a full campaign (with 13 solo levels) alongside three multiplayer modes — battle royale, deathmatch and co-op. There will also be a new leveling system and cosmetic skins.

In addition to the original third-person view, the game also now supports a cockpit first-person camera as well. This feature was requested by a Reddit commentator a few months ago, to which the developers responded that it “wasn’t officially planned” but they “will try a few things to see how it goes.”

It must have gone well, because the studio has shared footage of the first-person cockpit view in action, embedded above.

There’s also some multiplayer gameplay footage, embedded above, with one player uses the third-person camera while the other plays in the cockpit using first-person. If you just want third-person solo footage, check out this video here.

A release on the Meta Quest platform is confirmed for now, but other platforms might receive the remaster as well — the description for the trailer on OZWE Games’ channel says Hyperdrive is a remastered version “for 6DOF VR devices”.

Anshar 2: Hyperdrive is coming soon to Meta Quest and the original game, Anshar Wars 2, is available now on Oculus Rift.