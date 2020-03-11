Watch: Antilatency’s 10-Person, Full-Body Tracking System

A new video from Antilatency shows a system that uses full-body tracking in VR on 10 users simultaneously, allowing them to interact with virtual representations of each other. The system positionally tracks each person’s feet, head and hands.

The system uses Antilatency’s ‘Bracer’ and ‘Tag’ tracking devices, which are small radio sockets that can be added onto existing HMDs to provide additional tracking capability. At CES 2019, these devices were used to turn the Oculus Go, a 3DoF headset, into a 6DoF headset with increased tracking capabilities and multi-user support.

In January, Antilatency expanded support for these custom tracking peripherals to include the Oculus Quest, providing new tracking options for location-based VR experiences using the mobile headset.

In this new video, Antilatency uses two Bracers on user’s hands and two Tags on user’s feet to provide a total of five tracking points, when including positional data of the headset.

The video shows an experience where 10 users are all interacting at once, with five points of tracking each, allowing for a deeper sense of immersion and realism for the user’s VR avatars. Antilatency says the session used Pico G2 headsets, with the trackers using a proprietary low-latency radio protocol. To avoid confusion and interference, each user has their own radio channel in the 2.4Ghz range to communicate between the tracking peripherals and the headset.

After receiving and processing the user’s tracking data locally, each headset then shares this information with all of the other headsets across a 5Ghz WiFi network to sync up each user. A PC was added into the system to create the demonstration video and visualise the whole experience, but otherwise would not be needed.

