Apex Construct Quest 2 Enhancements Include Better Visuals, Ragdoll Effects

Fast Travel Games today confirmed that Apex Construct Quest 2 enhancements are coming, and the list of changes is intriguing.

Apex Construct, which first came to PC VR and PSVR headsets a few years back before launching alongside the original Quest last year, will get a free update taking advantage of Quest 2’s improved horsepower in time for launch on October 13th. As with other Quest 2 updates, you can expect the game to ditch the static foveated rendering effect, which blurs the edges of the display in the Quest 1 version, and also feature a higher overall resolution. Check out Fast Travel’s trailer below.

Apex Construct Quest 2 Enhancements Confirmed

But the trailer also points towards some other interesting additions to the Quest 2 version of the game. Notably, enemies now ragdoll when they’re defeated. That means if you take out a foe on some stairs, say, they would tumble down them rather than just staying in place. Fast Travel is also adding more particle and audio effects to this version of the game.

Apex Construct is a first-person action-adventure game in which players explore a post-apocalyptic world in which two AI constructs fight for dominance. You use a bow and arrow to take out enemies across a multi-hour campaign. We already thought the Quest port of the game was rock solid, so we’ll be looking forward to seeing how the Quest 2 version pushes the game further.

It was Fast Travel’s debut game, though the team has since released A Curious Tale Of The Stolen Pets, Budget Cuts 2 (in collaboration with Neat Corp) and is now working on Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife for Quest and other headsets.

Apex Construct joins a growing list of games enhanced for Quest 2, including Waltz of the Wizard, Arizona Sunshine and more. We’ll have more coverage on the game’s enhancements along with other updates in the near future.